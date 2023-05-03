Student arrested for calling in bomb threat to South Windsor High School

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A teen faces a threatening charge for calling in a bomb threat to South Windsor High School.

Tamir J. Skyres, 18, of Hartford, turned himself in on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant.

He was charged with first-degree threatening.

Skyers’ charge stemmed from an April 18 incident in which Skyers, a student at South Windsor High School, was identified as the individual who called in a bomb threat to the school.

The incident caused the school to dismiss early.

“After an investigation that largely focused on the use of technological resources, the phone number used to call in the bomb threat was determined to be registered to Skyers via his email address,” South Windsor police said. “Skyers turned himself in at HQ and was processed and released on a $75,000 surety bond.”

He was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on May 17.

