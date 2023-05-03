Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say

This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a Walmart employee is facing a murder charge after Florida investigators say he fatally shot a customer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says Sterling was off-duty Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when he went to the suburban Fort Lauderdale store where he worked to meet with a female colleague.(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An off-duty Walmart employee fatally shot a customer who tried to help a female employee who had gotten into a fight with the gunman, Florida law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Tironie Sterling, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for Tuesday afternoon’s shooting at a suburban Fort Lauderdale Walmart, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, Sterling went to the Lauderdale Lakes store to meet with a female colleague. They got into an argument that turned into a fight, with Sterling dropping a handgun onto the floor.

A male customer came to the woman’s aid, but Sterling retrieved his gun and shot the man several times, killing him, investigators said. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Sterling fled the store, but was arrested hours later, investigators said. He was being held without bond Wednesday awaiting his initial court appearance. It could not be immediately determined if he has an attorney.

Walmart’s press office did not immediately respond to a request made through its website seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Shower chances for Wednesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled a bit longer...
Alexander Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle following a crash that...
Tractor trailer driver’s illegal left turn led to deadly crash, police say
Rafael Rivera and a juvenile were arrested for causing a hit-and-run in Waterbury in a stolen...
Teens charged following hit-and-run with stolen Maserati
Stock image.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Wednesday May 3. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Cooler & unsettled a bit longer...
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield
A fire that started in a garbage truck shut down Nevers Road in South Windsor the morning of...
Firefighters battle garbage fire in South Windsor
Kingston, 6, was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his family.
6-year-old shot, killed while playing video games in bed, police say
Deborah Dorbert carried a baby to term who had no kidneys.
Florida woman talks about being forced to carry baby doomed to die at birth