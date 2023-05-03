Woman struck in West Haven hit-and-run has died

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run in West Haven succumbed to her injuries.

Police revealed in a news release on Wednesday that the woman died.

The incident happened on April 29 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in front of 354 Saw Mill Rd.

The woman, a pedestrian, was hit by a driver whom police said fled the scene.

She was immediately transported to a hospital where she later died.

“If anyone has any information regarding this collision, please contact the West Haven Police Department Traffic Division,” said Sgt. Patrick Buturla, public information officer, West Haven police. “More information will become available as it is obtained by our investigators.”

