Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

19-year-old father charged with murder after child dies with ‘suspicious injuries’

A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.
A 19-year-old Portland father is facing a murder charge after his 4-year-old son died.(Lakeview_Images via Canva | File image)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A father in Oregon has been arrested in connection with his son’s death.

KPTV reports that 19-year-old Marquavious Dovontae Ware is facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment after his 4-year-old son died with “suspicious injuries” on Wednesday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to help paramedics with a 4-year-old boy who had suffered significant trauma and was unconscious.

The child, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital but later died.

Portland authorities said its child abuse team and homicide detectives are investigating the child’s death.

Ware is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. Court documents stated that Ware has a history of violent crimes.

The medical examiner is currently working to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl met victim online
Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday May 4. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Target is now facing a lawsuit because the family said the store did not do enough to help...
Target employee charged after allegedly recording mom, 4-year-old in store bathroom
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield

Latest News

People are asking why four horses have died at Churchill Downs in the week leading up to the...
4 horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby are coincidental, equine experts say
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris meets with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
DOJ: Alabama ignored sewer issues, harmed Black residents
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Mark Hamill, from right, and Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, pose...
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth