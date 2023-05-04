Contests
2 separate fire incidents interrupt voting in Seymour

Crews respond to fire at community center in Seymour
By Zoe Strothers, Stephanie Simoni and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - The Seymour Fire Department, along with surrounding fire departments, are currently fighting a fire at the Seymour Community Center.

The community center on Pine Street is being used for members in town to vote on a budget referendum.

The Office of the First Selectman said the first fire call occurred at 2:50 p.m. due to an electrical fire and disrupted voting for about 35 minutes.

Later that afternoon, another electrical fire broke out in the community center.

The fire department is currently on scene.

The Office of the First Selectman says they are working on moving the voting area to the bingo room, and are checking with the Registrar of Voters to see if we can extend the hours of voting.

Channel 3 has a crew on scene. This story is breaking.

