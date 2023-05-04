Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

4 horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby are coincidental, equine experts say

People are asking why four horses have died at Churchill Downs in the week leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
By Addie Meiners
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – Four horses have died in five days at the famed Churchill Downs racetrack in Kentucky.

With the Kentucky Derby coming up this weekend, many people want to know if the deaths are connected.

Dr. Foster Northrop, an equine veterinarian, said the horse deaths are a coincidence.

“I mean, you know, horses do get hurt occasionally, but, but to have four or whatever the number is right now in so few days is very unusual,” he said.

However, Northrop said it isn’t uncommon for a horse to suffer an injury.

“These horses are putting out everything they have and they’re going upwards of 40 miles an hour, and as they get closer to the wire, that’s when they start getting tired,” he said.

It’s around this time when injuries occur.

Since last Thursday, four horses have been injured or have died at Churchill Downs.

Two horses, Parent’s Pride and Chasing Artie, collapsed on the track after their race.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but both horses were trained by Miami-based trainer Saffie Joseph Junior.

The other two horses, Wild On Ice and Take Charge Briana, suffered leg injuries and had to be euthanized.

“Well, a horse has to have four legs. They can’t survive on one leg. They can’t survive on crutches. They can’t survive in a wheelchair,” Northrop said. “So, we have no choice but to keep those horses on all four.”

Three of the four horses went down on the track’s turf course. One went down during a race and the other two just after their races.

Churchill Downs recently underwent a $10 million renovation to its turf course. Even after having trouble with it in the fall, jockeys and trainers alike said they see no issues with it now.

Horse trainer Dale Romans said the problem is not with the track’s surface.

“The surface, he actually said it was really good, it felt good,” he said. “I just think that we’ve run into a little stretch of bad luck.”

Churchill Downs released a statement calling the incidents highly unusual but unacceptable.

They also said they have “full confidence in their racing surface.”

Trainers and vets like Romans and Northrop said they have full confidence putting their horses on the track.

“If there is an issue, then we’re going to identify it and, you know, possibly scratch the horse from the race,” Northrop said.

The 149th Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl met victim online
Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said milder temperatures are expected on Friday.
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Target is now facing a lawsuit because the family said the store did not do enough to help...
Target employee charged after allegedly recording mom, 4-year-old in store bathroom
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield

Latest News

Jaden Bowman, 14, was identified as the victim in a fiery crash during a police pursuit.
Officials: Victim killed in fiery crash during police pursuit identified as missing 14-year-old
Ukraine and the U.S. deny involvement in the alleged drone attack at the Kremlin.
Russia accuses U.S. of being behind alleged drone attack
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries, autopsy shows
One worker is missing after a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. (WFXT)
Drug plant explosion leaves worker missing at destroyed site
Warrant reveals man planned to meet 13-year-old girl for sex
VIDEO: Warrant reveals man planned to meet 13-year-old girl for sex