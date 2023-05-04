Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bill aimed at helping Hartford residents impacted by flooding has been stalled

MDC oversight bill stalled
By Ayah Galal
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Sewage damage and flooding have been a problem in parts of Hartford’s north end for years.

A bill aimed at helping residents affected won’t be moving forward as is.

Lawmakers are trying to figure out if they will amend the bill or find a different way to get residents help.

The assistance is desperately needed.

“It’s hard for me to even let people know I’m in this situation,” said Sharon Lewis of Hartford.

Photos show the damage left behind after thousands of gallons of sewage flooded Lewis’ home in Hartford.

“The water from the street filled up my basement. My basement became a swimming pool,” Lewis said.

That happened back in December and Lewis has been living in a hotel ever since.

The city of Hartford said her home was too dangerous to live in. The loss was uninsured.

“The stress is overwhelming. Just overwhelming,” Lewis said.

Activists say thousands of residents in the north end of Hartford have been dealing with basement floods and septic overflow issues for decades.

“It is a horrible thing to see people whose businesses shut down. They have daycares, they cannot operate them,” said Civil Rights Attorney Cynthia Jennings.

The Metropolitan District, or MDC, is the company that provides drinking water and sewage services to the Hartford area.

A bill was introduced in the legislature, calling for more oversight of the MDC and funds to help residents impacted by the flooding.

Senator Derek Slap, who co-sponsored the bill, said the MDC needs reform.

In a statement he said in part: “Without assistance, sections of Hartford, West Hartford and other towns will continue to see issues for many years to come.”

“We are continuing this crusade, this fight, because it is one Connecticut for us,” said Bridgitte Prince, Community Activist.

The MDC told Eyewitness News it’s working on: “...short term and long term solutions to sewer infrastructure improvements going forward as part of the next steps for the Clean Water Project, an over $1.6 billion program to mitigate sewer overflows.”

Residents say the help is needed fast.

Lewis said she doesn’t know when she’ll be able to go home or what comes next for her.

A Go Fund Me page has been made for her. You can find it HERE.

Lawmakers said they are trying to figure out how to move the legislation forward, but next steps are unclear.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl met victim online
Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be mostly cloudy. There is a chance for...
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Target is now facing a lawsuit because the family said the store did not do enough to help...
Target employee charged after allegedly recording mom, 4-year-old in store bathroom
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield

Latest News

New GPS tracking technology already paying off for Newington police
Newington police use new GPS technology to improve arrest rates, keep community safer
generic fire truck
2 separate fire incidents interrupt voting in Seymour
Halfinger Farms shares what is safe to plant right now
Something’s Growing: Halfinger Farms shares what is safe to plant right now
Lifeguards needed at Plainfield's town pool
Lifeguards needed at Plainfield’s town pool
Construction and creativity 'At Charlotte's House'
Fairfield mom’s blog ‘At Charlotte’s House’ focuses on construction and creativity