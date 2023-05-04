Bloomfield crews work together to rescue dog stuck in pipe

Bloomfield, Conn. (WFSB) - Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to an animal rescue today.

First arriving crews found a dog had crawled 40-50 feet inside a 200 foot long pipe.

The Town of Bloomfield Department of Public Works was called to dig up a section of pipe to access the dog.

Once dug up, crews pushed a hose behind the dog to give him the remaining 10 feet to get out of the pipe.

It took over two hours, but the team of first responders were able to free the animal and he is now safe.

A huge thank you goes out to all agencies involved including the Bloomfield Animal Control Officer and Bloomfield Public Works.

Bloomfield dog rescue (Bloomfield Fire Department)

