Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bloomfield crews work together to rescue dog stuck in pipe

Bloomfield dog rescue
Bloomfield dog rescue(Bloomfield Fire Department)
By Nina Pezzello
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bloomfield, Conn. (WFSB) - Bloomfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to an animal rescue today.

First arriving crews found a dog had crawled 40-50 feet inside a 200 foot long pipe.

Bloomfield dog rescue
Bloomfield dog rescue(Bloomfield Fire Department)

The Town of Bloomfield Department of Public Works was called to dig up a section of pipe to access the dog.

Once dug up, crews pushed a hose behind the dog to give him the remaining 10 feet to get out of the pipe.

It took over two hours, but the team of first responders were able to free the animal and he is now safe.

A huge thank you goes out to all agencies involved including the Bloomfield Animal Control Officer and Bloomfield Public Works.

Bloomfield dog rescue
Bloomfield dog rescue(Bloomfield Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Thursday will be cool with a chance for isolated showers.
Technical Discussion: Soon, we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Mass. man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Plainfield girl, bringing her to hotel
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield
Alexander Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle following a crash that...
Tractor trailer driver’s illegal left turn led to deadly crash, police say

Latest News

Local businesses back Wolf Pack amid playoff run
Hartford Wolf Pack look to close out playoff series against Providence Bruins
Local businesses back Wolf Pack amid playoff run
VIDEO: Local businesses back Wolf Pack amid playoff run
Tax credit bill for commercial businesses
Lawmakers push for tax credit bill to help commercial properties
Pros and cons of No Mow May
Homeowners participating in ‘No Mow May’ to help pollinators