Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Body found across the street from New Britain fire station

New Britain Police generic
New Britain Police generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A body was found across the street from one of New Britain’s fire stations.

According to Mayor Erin Stewart’s office, police received a call about a person laying in the grass on Stanley Street across from Station Number 5 on Noble Street on Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, they learned that the person was dead.

“This is still an active investigation,” the mayor’s office told Channel 3.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Plainfield girl, bringing her to hotel
Showers taper in the afternoon - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Target is now facing a lawsuit because the family said the store did not do enough to help...
Target employee charged after allegedly recording mom, 4-year-old in store bathroom
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield

Latest News

Omar Nelson was arrested on May 4 by U.S. Marshals for a number of crimes, including a murder...
U.S. marshals find CT fugitive under insulation in attic
Showers taper in the afternoon - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
The wheels on the bus... fall off! Ring video captures moment tire falls off school bus...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tire falls off bus carrying children in Rocky Hill
rental application - WFSB
I-Team: CT woman gets identity stolen in rental scam, how to spot them