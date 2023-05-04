Body found across the street from New Britain fire station
May. 4, 2023
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A body was found across the street from one of New Britain’s fire stations.
According to Mayor Erin Stewart’s office, police received a call about a person laying in the grass on Stanley Street across from Station Number 5 on Noble Street on Thursday morning.
When officers arrived, they learned that the person was dead.
“This is still an active investigation,” the mayor’s office told Channel 3.
