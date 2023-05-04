Doctors perform brain surgery on baby in utero

BOSTON (CNN) - Doctors in Boston performed a procedure first of its kind last month when they successfully performed brain surgery on a baby while in utero.

The baby had a rare condition with a 40% mortality rate.

Doctors thought fixing the problem before the baby was born might save her.

“On September 14, we were able to have our first ultrasound. We saw baby, were extremely excited,” Kenyatta Coleman said.

This was Coleman and her husband Derek Coleman’s fourth baby, a girl named Denver, and they were excited.

However, during their routine 30-week ultrasound, a nightmare began.

“Saw my doctor and, you know, we sat down. And then she shared with me that something wasn’t right, in terms of the baby’s brain. And also her heart was enlarged,” Coleman said.

The concern was what is known as a vein of Galen malformation, that shouldn’t exist. Essentially, a vein in Denver’s brain was getting too much blood too quickly.

“Ironically, despite all of this blood going to the brain, it’s not supplying brain tissue, it’s just going through the malformation like a short circuit right back to the heart,” said Dr. Darren Orbach, a radiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Orbach typically treats these rare malformations right after a baby is born, but that often can be too late.

“Fifty to 60% of all babies with this condition will get very sick immediately,” he said. “For those, it looks like there’s about a 40% mortality.”

So Orbach and his team offered the Colemans something new, a chance to treat Denver in a clinical trial in utero before she was born.

In-utero surgery meant they had to take two patients to the operating room instead of one. And they had to carefully thread a catheter into the middle of that gigantic blood vessel inside a tiny baby brain.

Orbach said the biggest risk he was concerned about was the fear of injury to the brain.

“We are accessing the head through the skull and through the dura and back into the big collecting vein,” he said.

In order to accomplish this, Coleman was taken to the operating room and given an epidural. And then Denver was rotated into the right position and then given anesthesia to keep her from moving.

“So, after learning that she was in an ideal position, that was more confirmation for me,” Coleman said. “Like there’s no backing out of this.”

When the baby is in utero, the baby is flipped so that the back of the head is towards the abdominal wall. The needle would then go through the abdominal wall of the mother and then through the baby’s occipital bone.

“And at that point, we introduced the microcatheter through the needle and went up through the sinus to get to the big vein,” Orbach said.

Through that needle, tiny little coils were used to fill up the vein.

The actual procedure itself took about 20 minutes. And just two days later, Denver was born.

The baby and her family are now happy and healthy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.