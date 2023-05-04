Contests
Hartford Wolf Pack look to close out playoff series against Providence Bruins

Local businesses back Wolfpack amid playoff run
By Hector Molina
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It’s an exciting night in downtown Hartford.

The Hartford Wolfpack are in the playoffs and looking to close out their series with the Providence Bruins at the XL Center.

The Wolfpack are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

They’re also bringing some energy to Hartford and surrounding bars and restaurants are seeing a boost in business.

If the Wolfpack win Wednesday night, they’ll close out the series and advance to the Atlantic Division Final.

If they lose, they will be back here at the XL Center Friday night for game 4.

