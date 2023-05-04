Contests
Lawmakers vote on what early voting will look like

Lawmakers begin to discuss what early voting will look like after last November's election.
By Susan Raff and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut voters have spoken, and the majority wanted early voting.

Thursday, lawmakers started to vote on what it would look like.

In last November’s election, 63 percent said they want more flexibility.

Connecticut was one of only four states that didn’t have some form of early voting.

The state House of Representatives considered a few options on Thursday. The options included 14 days before a general election, seven days before the August primary, four days before a special election, and four days before a presidential primary.

The goal would be to have a decision in place by Jan. 1, 2024.

“Fourteen days is a significant amount of early voting, but it is less than the national average, which is 21 days,” said Rep. Matt Blumenthal, Democrat from Stamford. “So, on the one hand, we wanted to make sure that we didn’t shortchange in any way the voters on access to early voting, but we did want to make sure that we know we are starting a new thing. We wanted to make sure the system is as administrable as possible. That was the consensus.”

When it comes to absentee ballots, there would be no changes.

One of the concerns that was raised was the cost for early voting. Cities and towns would need additional staffing. The House speaker said that $8 million would be available and was part of the funding for the legislation.

Republicans feel that wasn’t enough. Plus, they raised some other concerns.

Watch Channel 3 starting at 5 p.m. for more on those concerns.

