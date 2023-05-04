Lifeguards needed at Plainfield’s town pool

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - With the weather getting warmer, lifeguards will be in high demand across Connecticut.

Some Connecticut towns with indoor pools are already having troubles hiring.

In Plainfield, the pool has had to close a handful of times already this year because there wasn’t anyone to man the lifeguard stand.

“If I call out, the pool basically has to shut down because there’s nobody else to replace me,” Plainfield Lifeguard Kasi Kelly said.

She has been a lifeguard for more than 20 years. Swimmers from across eastern Connecticut rely on her to be at work. If she is sick or on vacation, the pool has to shut down.

“That’s one of the challenges of this lifeguard shortage,” Plainfield Recreation Director Mark Simmons said. “Not having a lot of staff to call on when there is a last-minute call out.”

Plainfield has nine lifeguards on the payroll. It needs about three more. Many of their staff is high school age and school comes first.

“Since we’re not near any universities or schools or anything, we tend to get more of the high school age,” Simmons said.

That means most of the lifeguard staff in Plainfield is only available weekends and nights and that’s not when they’re truly needed.

“At a young age you are taking on a massive amount of responsibility,” Kelly said. “You are in charge of people’s lives.”

Kelly teaches a water aerobics class. She’s able to do so because this is her career, which is what starting out as a lifeguard can provide. That’s what Plainfield Recreation leaders are hoping people will realize and apply.

Plainfield uses the American Red Cross Lifeguard Training & Certification process to hire on, which totals a little more than 25 hours of instruction.

To get in touch with Plainfield Recreation, click HERE.

