Police responding to fight in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a fight in Norwich on Thursday.

Authorities said it happened on the Salem Turnpike.

Two males were involved, according to police.

“One was reported to be armed with a firearm but this has not been confirmed by Officers on scene,” Norwich police said.

Mahan Elementary School was in a “hold in place” mode because of the fight. It has been lifted.

The fight is not related to the shots fired incident on Sullivan Drive, according to police.

No further information was available.

