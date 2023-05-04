Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Milford police warn residents of fake fire inspector scam

Milford police warn of fire inspector scam
By Matt McFarland
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Someone is going around pretending to be with Milford’s fire department and fleecing people out of hundreds of dollars.

In the most recent incident, the scammer targeted a single-family home just a few days ago.

Officials believe this is the same person who has hit businesses in Milford before and is doing this in other towns as well.

Video from inside the Frosty Twist shows a man in a dark jacket and cap, carrying a pad and walk behind the counter of the downtown Milford ice cream and burger joint.

“He asked to go in the back and check the fire extinguisher,” said Victoria Biros with the Frosty Twist.

Pretending to be an inspector with the Milford Fire Department, the scammer talked with owner Hallaj Hasan on the phone and gave the employees two invoices, totaling nearly $400.

You can see them count out the money before he takes it and walks out.

“He just told me we are coming for inspection, next week. I said okay,” Hasan said.

The real inspectors believe the imposter is back.

Officials said a scammer showed up at a home in the Point Lookout neighborhood on Monday.

“This guy has done this in numerous towns throughout CT that we know of,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Timothy Suden with the Milford Fire Department. “He does everything in a minute or two and before you know it, before you have time to think, he’s already gone with a couple hundred dollars.”

Suden said Monday’s scammer is likely the same suspect who hit the Frosty Twist in February and a business at the Connecticut Post Mall back in the summer, as well as several similar incidents in Greenwich and Rye, New York.

He said the fire department doesn’t subcontract out any work, their inspections are always scheduled and they never take payment out in the field.

He added they also don’t inspect single- and two-family homes, so it someone shows up, call 911.

“Its one of those things, see something, say something. If it just doesn’t look right, please don’t do it,” Suden said.

This is an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl met victim online
Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said milder temperatures are expected on Friday.
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Target is now facing a lawsuit because the family said the store did not do enough to help...
Target employee charged after allegedly recording mom, 4-year-old in store bathroom
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield

Latest News

Warrant reveals man planned to meet 13-year-old girl for sex
VIDEO: Warrant reveals man planned to meet 13-year-old girl for sex
MDC oversight bill stalled
VIDEO: MDC oversight bill stalled
Schools locked down during shooting investigation in Norwich
VIDEO: Schools locked down during shooting investigation in Norwich
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said milder temperatures are expected on Friday.
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !