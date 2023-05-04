Milford police warn residents of fake fire inspector scam

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Someone is going around pretending to be with Milford’s fire department and fleecing people out of hundreds of dollars.

In the most recent incident, the scammer targeted a single-family home just a few days ago.

Officials believe this is the same person who has hit businesses in Milford before and is doing this in other towns as well.

Video from inside the Frosty Twist shows a man in a dark jacket and cap, carrying a pad and walk behind the counter of the downtown Milford ice cream and burger joint.

“He asked to go in the back and check the fire extinguisher,” said Victoria Biros with the Frosty Twist.

Pretending to be an inspector with the Milford Fire Department, the scammer talked with owner Hallaj Hasan on the phone and gave the employees two invoices, totaling nearly $400.

You can see them count out the money before he takes it and walks out.

“He just told me we are coming for inspection, next week. I said okay,” Hasan said.

The real inspectors believe the imposter is back.

Officials said a scammer showed up at a home in the Point Lookout neighborhood on Monday.

“This guy has done this in numerous towns throughout CT that we know of,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Timothy Suden with the Milford Fire Department. “He does everything in a minute or two and before you know it, before you have time to think, he’s already gone with a couple hundred dollars.”

Suden said Monday’s scammer is likely the same suspect who hit the Frosty Twist in February and a business at the Connecticut Post Mall back in the summer, as well as several similar incidents in Greenwich and Rye, New York.

He said the fire department doesn’t subcontract out any work, their inspections are always scheduled and they never take payment out in the field.

He added they also don’t inspect single- and two-family homes, so it someone shows up, call 911.

“Its one of those things, see something, say something. If it just doesn’t look right, please don’t do it,” Suden said.

This is an active and open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milford police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.