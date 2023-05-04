New bill would help Hartford residents affected by sewage backup issues

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A new bill has been introduced pushing for more oversite on the Metropolitan District of Hartford after basement floods and septic overflow issues have not been fixed for residents in the north end.

Businesses can’t reopen, and families are living in unsafe conditions.

The pending legislative bill, which lawmakers are calling the ‘ultimate MDC cleanup bill,’ details ethical reform and will allocate funds to help affected homes and businesses.

“Not only reimburse folks that have really been devastated by the flooding but at the same time, invest in projects, improvements that will prevent this from happening over and over again,” said Sen. Derek Slap, (D) 5th District.

The main issue is with the MDC, the Metropolitan District, the company that provides drinking water and sewer services to the Hartford area.

Another issue is the age of the sewer system.

“Our whole storm sewer system, and our sewer system, were built more than a century ago, for the most part. It’s an ancient system, and the work is trying to separate the sewer from the storm sewer,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Lawmakers are now calling on the chairman of the MDC to resign.

The issues have been going on for decades.

Senator Slap is in support of the bill.

“We can do this. This amendment would accomplish a lot, and it would really use state resources to say that this is an emergency, and these businesses and families need relief now,” said Sen. Slap.

The MDC had this to say in testimony given back in February, “The provisions of the bill are unreasonable, unnecessary, and have the potential to cause significant harm.”

Senator Slap says it will take some time, but some are skeptical, saying they want to see action now.

“It’s a great first step, but this community has been going through this for a long time and have really dealt with a lot of broken promises,” said Bridgitte Prince, Community Activist. “The bottom line is seeing is believing.”

Lawmakers canceled a scheduled press conference for tomorrow.

However, the Greater Hartford African American Alliance will be holding its own conference at the state capitol at 10:30 a.m.

