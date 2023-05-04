Newington police use new GPS technology to improve arrest rates, keep community safer

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a year since an important piece of police technology debuted in Connecticut.

Instead of dangerous police pursuits of criminals, the Newington Police Department now uses GPS tracking technology to find stolen cars and dangerous criminals.

A small piece of tech is doing a big job to help Newington police track down criminals who try to speed away from them.

It’s called Star Chase. They were the first department in the state to use it. It’s improved arrest rates and kept the community safe.

Star Chase technology used by police to help them track criminal cars is something we first brought you on our neighborhood crime tracker last year.

“We’ve recovered stolen vehicles, shoplifters, things like that,” said Lt. William Jameson with the Newington Police Department.

The Newington Police Department is the first in the state to use it.

“In the situations that we’ve had, it would be next to impossible to locate these vehicles without liability, without putting people in danger. For us it’s been very beneficial. Money well spent,” Jameson said.

Within the past week, a stolen car was being pursued and Newington police used the tech to help find the criminal.

“New Britain PD contacted us and said they just had a stolen car heading toward Newington. Officers were in the area and were able to locate the car in Newington, got behind the vehicle. Star Chase was deployed, tagged the vehicle, we didn’t pursue the vehicle and followed the vehicle to locate it in Hartford. Hartford PD made the apprehension,” said Jameson.

A map in the dispatch center is used to track vehicles once they’ve been tagged. It updates every three to five seconds.

Dispatch lets officers know where a vehicle is and can give them an almost exact location.

Jameson believes it’s the wave of the future. That’s why Newington police, who already has five units, has been approved for three more.

“Policing is changing throughout the world and the country and we need to find different ways to keep the community safe and law enforcement safe,” said Jameson.

Jameson said crime is going up, but so are their arrest rates.

He believes they have shown the rest of the state how great of a tool Star Chase can be. Other departments have started to upgrade their vehicles too.

Now he hopes Star Chase tech will help deter criminals from speeding off, instead of having to track them down after the fact.

“The amount of people who are taking off on us has risen. With this technology now hopefully we’ll deter crime,” Jameson said.

For a year now it’s been successful in Newington, and they’ve gotten calls from several other departments about how to get their hands on Star Chase.

That means you can expect to see more of this equipment around the state and hopefully less people taking off.

