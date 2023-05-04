People deceived by TurboTax to start receiving settlement checks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The checks from a $141 million settlement over deceptive advertisements by TurboTax will be in the mail.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said millions of low-income Americans were deceived into paying for free tax services by Intuit, the company that owns TurboTax.

Tong said consumers will receive the checks from the multistate settlement without needing to file a claim. The settlement was announced last year.

About 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive them. In Connecticut, 41,735 consumers will receive checks that total more than $1.27 million.

Tong said eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May and start going out next week.

“TurboTax deceived consumers into paying for tax services that were aggressively marketed as free,” Tong said. “Our settlement secured $141 million in restitution for millions of low-income Americans. This month, tens of thousands of consumers across Connecticut will receive checks in the mail totaling more than $1.27 million through our settlement. If you are eligible, you will be notified via email and you will receive a check in the mail automatically. There is no need to file a claim.”

All 50 states and the District of Columbia signed onto the agreement.

Eligible consumers included those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

Consumers who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. Those consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualified. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

For more information about who was covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.