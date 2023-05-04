Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

People deceived by TurboTax to start receiving settlement checks

Intuit TurboTax.
Intuit TurboTax.(MGN | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The checks from a $141 million settlement over deceptive advertisements by TurboTax will be in the mail.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said millions of low-income Americans were deceived into paying for free tax services by Intuit, the company that owns TurboTax.

Tong said consumers will receive the checks from the multistate settlement without needing to file a claim. The settlement was announced last year.

About 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive them. In Connecticut, 41,735 consumers will receive checks that total more than $1.27 million.

Tong said eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May and start going out next week.

“TurboTax deceived consumers into paying for tax services that were aggressively marketed as free,” Tong said. “Our settlement secured $141 million in restitution for millions of low-income Americans. This month, tens of thousands of consumers across Connecticut will receive checks in the mail totaling more than $1.27 million through our settlement. If you are eligible, you will be notified via email and you will receive a check in the mail automatically. There is no need to file a claim.”

All 50 states and the District of Columbia signed onto the agreement.

Eligible consumers included those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.

Consumers who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. Those consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualified. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30.

For more information about who was covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

CT to get $1.2 million for customers deceived by TurboTax advertising
This Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 photo shows a display of TurboTax software in a Sam's Club in...
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over ‘free’ TurboTax ads

Most Read

Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Plainfield girl, bringing her to hotel
Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday May 4. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Target is now facing a lawsuit because the family said the store did not do enough to help...
Target employee charged after allegedly recording mom, 4-year-old in store bathroom
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield

Latest News

A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.
Two Norwich schools in ‘hold in place’ following shots fired in the area
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday May 4. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Lawmakers begin to discuss what early voting will look like after last November's election.
Lawmakers vote on what early voting will look like
Police investigate the New Britain incident that occurred on Stanley Street.
Body found across the street from New Britain fire station