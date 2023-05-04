Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Senate Republicans pressure the President to compromise as debt ceiling deadline looms

The President has invited GOP leaders to the White House next week.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will meet with Republican leaders next week to try to reach a deal on raising the debt ceiling. Meanwhile, the United States Treasury says the nation could default as soon as June 1st if lawmakers don’t act.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans continued to pressure the President to negotiate government spending cuts, before they’d agree to raise the debt ceiling. They want the bill that passed the House last week to be the starting point for negotiations at the White House. As for talk of an extension, Senator Rick Scott of Florida and other Republicans said they don’t support it.

“It’s all up to Joe Biden If he comes to his senses and shows up, he’ll get a deal done,” said Sen. Scott, who added that President Biden should be agreeing to negotiations every day to get the debt ceiling deal done.

The President has already promised to veto the House bill, that passed last week along party lines. It would raise the debt ceiling, and cut billions in federal spending. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who chairs the appropriations committee, said the House GOP bill would have a devastating impact on families. She called it a political bill to satisfy Republicans far right members.

“Cutting back essential provisions from families, for our communities at a time when we’re trying to get our economy back on track. Cutting jobs, hurting people who are just trying to make it today on SNAP. I mean it is just horrendous. So what they offered us was chaos or chaos. The answer is no. Do your job. Pay our bills. Pay our debt,” she said.

Republicans argue, their plan is reasonable and that it would rescind unspent pandemic relief, left over from COVID-19.

The President will meet with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on May 9th.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Plainfield girl, bringing her to hotel
Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday May 4. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Target is now facing a lawsuit because the family said the store did not do enough to help...
Target employee charged after allegedly recording mom, 4-year-old in store bathroom
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield

Latest News

Head Start programs like at Lulac in New Haven could be impacted by Republican spending cuts.
Republican spending cuts could impact Head Start seats in Connecticut
A file photo of a Norwich Police Department cruiser.
Police responding to fight in Norwich
Shots fired reported on Sullivan Dr. in Norwich.
Norwich police investigating shots fired incident
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday May 4. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Intuit TurboTax.
People deceived by TurboTax to start receiving settlement checks