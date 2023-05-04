Something’s Growing: Halfinger Farms shares what is safe to plant right now

HIGGANUM, CT (WFSB) - Our brand-new series called Something’s Growing kicks off today!

Each week, Eyewitness News visits a garden center or lawn service company to find out from an expert what to do or not do in your lawn and or garden.

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi is at Halfinger Farms in Higganum.

Eyewitness News learned what is safe to plant now and what you might want to hold off putting in the ground until it warms up.

It’s still early May. The soil is cool and nighttime temperatures are cool too. The daytime temperatures are really fluctuating.

Some plants do well in this cool, though.

“Safe things for sure to plant are all of the greens, Asian greens, and lettuces, kales, I have examples of those, and some of the hardier herbs, parsleys, lavenders, we have mints here that can take quite low temperatures and some scallions for early spices,” said Jen Halfinger with Halfinger Farms.

If you plant lettuce by seed right now, you’ll be eating it in a month!

“I recommend to people that they use culinary scissors, it’s really, really important, even if you have a sharp fingernail, which I don’t, but if you pinch, sometimes it’s easy to pull the whole plant by accident, and you can damage your plant that way,” Halfinger said.

You’ll do the same thing when harvesting Swiss chard, for example.

“I recommend going with the largest leaves, with Swiss chard, some people enjoy the stem, so I say go all the way down, it’s beautiful and just snip,” said Halfinger.

Some plants like peppers, tomatoes, and even basil should hold off going into the ground until the soil warms up.

If you did end up planting in the ground or even a pot, you can cover on cool nights with a bucket or towels.

“It can get wind damage, it can get cold damage, even though it’s nice and warm in here, the cold wind comes through, basil is a good indicator of temperatures because it will scar the leaves, the leaves will start turning brown or even black, it’s a scar, it’s cold damage,” Halfinger said.

But not worries, they’ll grow out of it.

If you want to get some warm weather lovers started now you can, but indoors.

“If you want to get going with veggies, your cucumbers, summer and winter squash, can even do some corn right now,” said Halfinger.

There are cool hardy flowers you can put in the ground now too like petunias, pansies, and many of the perennials you see popping up.

