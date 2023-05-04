Southington police look to identify women in burglary, identity theft case

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Southington police hope the public can help identify a couple of burglary and identity theft suspects.

The pair of women was involved in a vehicle burglary at the YMCA on High Street around 7:35 p.m. on April 14, according to police.

The suspects then went to Walmart on Queen Street where they purchased several gift cards that totaled about $617.

Surveillance photos of the two were posted to Southington police’s Facebook page.

Their vehicle was described as a dark-colored newer model BMW SUV.

Anyone who can identify one or both of the suspects was asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.