Suspects snatched $1,000 worth of items from BJ’s in Southington

Two men stole about $1,000 worth of merchandise from BJ's in Southington on Dec. 24, 2022,...
Two men stole about $1,000 worth of merchandise from BJ's in Southington on Dec. 24, 2022, police said.(Garrigus, Ashley | Southington police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men stole about $1,000 worth of merchandise from a retail store in Southington on Christmas Eve.

Southington police posted to social media late Wednesday night that they hoped the public could help identify the suspects.

They said the men committed the crime at BJ’s Wholesale Club on Spring Street around 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2022.

“The males left the property in an older model gold Infiniti sedan,” Southington police said.

Anyone who knows who they are is asked to call Southington police at 860-621-0101. They said all tips can remain anonymous.

