Thieves rob tree trimmers of $5,000 worth of chainsaws in broad daylight, police say

Employees of a tree trimming service in Memphis said they were robbed in broad daylight of roughly $5,000 worth of chainsaws. (Source: WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Employees of a tree trimming service in Memphis said they were robbed in broad daylight of roughly $5,000 worth of chainsaws.

The workers, who did not want to be identified, said they are shaken up by the robbery and are now warning others to stay alert while on the job.

According to a police report, two tree trimmers were working when they were approached by about six men in two different vehicles.

The police report said the robbers, who were all armed with pistols, demanded cash and stole STIHL brand chainsaws worth nearly $5,000.

One employee who spoke with WMC said his first thought was, “Am I going to die?”

The employee said he has lived in Memphis for his entire life and has never seen crime this bad.

“Something’s got to be done, I know the police can’t do anything about it because it happens so sporadically. But instead of letting these guys out of jail, keep them there, enforce these laws. Armed robbery is not something to mess with,” the employee said.

According to the police report, the tree trimmers threw a brick at one of the vehicles before the robbers fled the scene, cracking the windshield.

Police said they recovered evidence from the scene. The tree trimmers said they are hopeful the men responsible will be caught soon.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

