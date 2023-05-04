Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times over a 2018 investigative series into his family’s wealth and tax practices was dismissed by a state judge Wednesday.

The lawsuit accused the Times and three of its investigative reporters of relentlessly seeking out his estranged niece, Mary Trump, as a source of information and convincing her to turn over confidential documents. The $100 million suit claims the reporters were aware of a settlement agreement barring her from disclosing the documents.

Trump sued Mary Trump, the Times and the three reporters in 2021, claiming they were “motivated by a personal vendetta” against him. The Times and its reporters on Wednesday succeeded in getting a judge to dismiss the claims against them.

“Plaintiff’s claims against The Times defendants, as an initial matter, fail as a matter of constitutional law,” Robert Reed of the New York State Supreme Court wrote. He said that legal news gathering is “at the very core of protected First Amendment activity.”

Reed also ordered Trump to pay legal expenses for the newspaper and its reporters, Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russ Buettner.

Trump attorney Alina Habba said “we will weigh our client’s options.”

“All journalists must be held accountable when they commit civil wrongs. The New York Times is no different and its reporters went well beyond the conventional news gathering techniques permitted by the First Amendment,” she said in an email.

The Times’ reporting challenged Trump’s claims of self-made wealth by documenting how his father, Fred, had given him at least $413 million over the decades, including through tax avoidance schemes.

The series was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in explanatory reporting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Thursday will be cool with a chance for isolated showers.
Technical Discussion: Soon, we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Mass. man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Plainfield girl, bringing her to hotel
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield
Alexander Harb was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle following a crash that...
Tractor trailer driver’s illegal left turn led to deadly crash, police say

Latest News

New bill would help Hartford residents affected by sewage backup issues
New bill would help Hartford residents affected by sewage backup issues
The wheels on the bus... fall off! Ring video captures moment tire falls off school bus...
The wheels on the bus... fall off! Ring video captures moment tire falls off school bus carrying young children
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Thursday will be cool with a chance for isolated showers.
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Since his ouster, embarrassing reports on Tucker Carlson pile up
Tucker Carlson allegedly sent a racist text to a producer, saying he briefly rooted for...
Tucker Carlson's racist text is revealed