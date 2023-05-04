Two Norwich schools in ‘hold in place’ following shots fired in the area

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Two schools in Norwich are in a “hold in place” mode because of a shots fired call in the area, according to police.

Norwich police said Stanton Elementary and Teacher Jr. High are in a hold in place because of the report.

The shots fired incident is in the area of Sullivan Dr.

The schools were in lockdown, but police said that has been lifted. Officers are still at the schools as a precaution.

“Please call 911 if anything suspicious is observed,” said Norwich police.

No further information was available.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

