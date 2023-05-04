Waterbury health officials to host underage vape prevention program

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - When the FDA cracked down on the marketing of flavored vape cartridges like Juul, the hope was that teens wouldn’t be subject to ads promoting more flavors than a Baskin Robbins.

But walk into any Connecticut smoke shop or convenience store, and you’ll see disposable, non-cartridge flavored vapes displayed.

Waterbury health officials say kids under 21 are finding a way to get their hands on them.

“If it’s something that’s trending and someone wants it, they’re going to figure it out,” said Rushnee Vereen with the Waterbury Health Department.

As part of National Prevention Week next week, they’re hosting a “Drop the Vape and Pick Up Skates” event at Roller Magic.

The event next Tuesday night will offer more than just a night out. Health department officials will be there with education and cessation resources.

“It’s going to be fun, and it also shows the kids that there’s other alternatives, other than vaping,” said Roshan Hawk with the Waterbury Health Department.

Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island have all put bans in place on flavored tobacco products. Connecticut lawmakers are trying to catch up, but their most recent attempt went up in smoke.

“It’s a bill that right now I believe is going to need just a little more work,” said State Rep. Geraldo Reyes (D – Waterbury).

Reyes supports a bill that’s been put on hold this year banning flavored tobacco in Connecticut.

State-level flavored tobacco bans are the easiest way to limit products like these.

Reyes said Connecticut’s attempt failed over one big sticking point: a carve-out exempting menthols.

“From the commerce side they believe that that’s the number one seller,” Reyes said. “Markets come and go and there’s always going to be a replacement product… but the public health, and the public safety and mental health doesn’t change for me.”

Reyes hopes to pass the ban next session, but Waterbury health officials are hoping to change a few attitudes before then.

“The more they are aware of what’s in that stuff, they may take a look at it and say OK I don’t want this happening to my brain, I don’t want this happening to my lungs,” Rushnee said.

