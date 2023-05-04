Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Waterbury health officials to host underage vape prevention program

Underage vape prevention program in Waterbury
By Audrey Russo
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - When the FDA cracked down on the marketing of flavored vape cartridges like Juul, the hope was that teens wouldn’t be subject to ads promoting more flavors than a Baskin Robbins.

But walk into any Connecticut smoke shop or convenience store, and you’ll see disposable, non-cartridge flavored vapes displayed.

Waterbury health officials say kids under 21 are finding a way to get their hands on them.

“If it’s something that’s trending and someone wants it, they’re going to figure it out,” said Rushnee Vereen with the Waterbury Health Department.

As part of National Prevention Week next week, they’re hosting a “Drop the Vape and Pick Up Skates” event at Roller Magic.

The event next Tuesday night will offer more than just a night out. Health department officials will be there with education and cessation resources.

“It’s going to be fun, and it also shows the kids that there’s other alternatives, other than vaping,” said Roshan Hawk with the Waterbury Health Department.

Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island have all put bans in place on flavored tobacco products. Connecticut lawmakers are trying to catch up, but their most recent attempt went up in smoke.

“It’s a bill that right now I believe is going to need just a little more work,” said State Rep. Geraldo Reyes (D – Waterbury).

Reyes supports a bill that’s been put on hold this year banning flavored tobacco in Connecticut.

State-level flavored tobacco bans are the easiest way to limit products like these.

Reyes said Connecticut’s attempt failed over one big sticking point: a carve-out exempting menthols.

“From the commerce side they believe that that’s the number one seller,” Reyes said. “Markets come and go and there’s always going to be a replacement product… but the public health, and the public safety and mental health doesn’t change for me.”

Reyes hopes to pass the ban next session, but Waterbury health officials are hoping to change a few attitudes before then.

“The more they are aware of what’s in that stuff, they may take a look at it and say OK I don’t want this happening to my brain, I don’t want this happening to my lungs,” Rushnee said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl met victim online
Rye Shashok arrest photo from a previous incident.
Manchester home invasion suspect found dead in Windham
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be mostly cloudy. There is a chance for...
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Target is now facing a lawsuit because the family said the store did not do enough to help...
Target employee charged after allegedly recording mom, 4-year-old in store bathroom
The incident happened on I-395 near exit 29 in Plainfield.
Killingly High School senior dies in crash on I-395 in Plainfield

Latest News

New GPS tracking technology already paying off for Newington police
Newington police use new GPS technology to improve arrest rates, keep community safer
generic fire truck
2 separate fire incidents interrupt voting in Seymour
Halfinger Farms shares what is safe to plant right now
Something’s Growing: Halfinger Farms shares what is safe to plant right now
Lifeguards needed at Plainfield's town pool
Lifeguards needed at Plainfield’s town pool