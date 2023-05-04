The wheels on the bus... fall off! Ring video captures moment tire falls off school bus carrying young children

Rocky Hill, Conn. (WFSB) - A video captured by a Ring camera Tuesday morning shows a tire falling off a school bus carrying small children.

The school bus was picking up students on Fawn Run in Rocky Hill when the back wheel fell off.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it has raised concerns for parents.

“It’s not every day you see a tire rolling down the street,” said William Damato.

Damato had just woken up Tuesday morning when he noticed the back wheel of that bus going round and round down his road.

“Both rear tires looked like they had come off, and the school bus was sitting on its axle,” Damato said.

He also said he went up to the school bus to see if everyone was okay.

Damato said the students seemed to be pre-school-age with an adult supervisor on board.

The homeowner of the Ring video says the bus was carrying pre-K students from West Hill School in Rocky Hill.

Damato says after the tire rolled off, a tow truck came for the bus while a different school bus picked up the students 20 minutes later.

“Luckily, all the kids were ok. No ambulances came or anything like that, which is good,” Damato said.

A parent, Justin Miller, says he couldn’t imagine what he would do if his child was on that bus.

“Unbelievable. I’d be terrified if my child was on that school bus. That’s not something you’d expect from a school bus, you expect the wheels to stay on,” said Miller.

The bus company, New Britain Transportation, and The Rocky Hill School District have been left several messages from Channel 3.

We have not received a response.

“I would be upset. I would definitely make my opinion heard, and let the school board know what I thought about it,” Miller said.

