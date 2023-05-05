Bristol police seek suspect, vehicle following gunshot reports
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Reports of gunshots in an area of Bristol led to a police response on Thursday night.
Officers said they responded to the area of Burlington Avenue and Pardee Street around 8 p.m.
“Several bullet shell casings were documented and collected on scene,” Bristol police said.
No one was hurt in what they described as a targeted attack. They said there was no known threat to the general public.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.
