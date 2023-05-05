Bristol police seek suspect, vehicle following gunshot reports

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Reports of gunshots in an area of Bristol led to a police response on Thursday night.

Officers said they responded to the area of Burlington Avenue and Pardee Street around 8 p.m.

“Several bullet shell casings were documented and collected on scene,” Bristol police said.

No one was hurt in what they described as a targeted attack. They said there was no known threat to the general public.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

