Bristol police seek suspect, vehicle following gunshot reports

Police in Bristol sought a vehicle following reports of gunshots on May 4.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Reports of gunshots in an area of Bristol led to a police response on Thursday night.

Officers said they responded to the area of Burlington Avenue and Pardee Street around 8 p.m.

“Several bullet shell casings were documented and collected on scene,” Bristol police said.

No one was hurt in what they described as a targeted attack. They said there was no known threat to the general public.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

