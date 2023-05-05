Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.(Jacksonville Police Department, North Carolina)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carlina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl met victim online
Bloomfield crash - WFSB
1 killed, 5 seriously hurt in Bloomfield two-car crash
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there will plenty of sun to start off the weekend.
Technical Discussion: A stellar, dry, milder weekend is on tap!
Roads remained closed in Terryville on May 5 the morning after a deadly gas station shooting.
Man dead in Terryville gas station shooting; suspect in custody
Police investigate the New Britain incident that occurred on Stanley Street.
Body found across the street from New Britain fire station

Latest News

Trump's video deposition in the E Jean Carroll trial; Trump answering questions about his...
Trump on Access Hollywood tapes
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
5 hurt after fire at Houston-area Shell petrochemical plant
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probe
In a video deposition, Donald Trump looks at a photo of E. Jean Carroll and thought it was his...
Trump’s video deposition in rape lawsuit made public