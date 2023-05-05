Expert shares ways to keep your kids safe online

(WFSB) - A recent kidnapping case involving a Plainfield teenager has Connecticut parents searching for ways to keep their kids safe.

Police said 22-year-old Connor Tidd met a 13-year-old girl online using apps like Snapchat, Discord, and even a lesser known one called “Purp.”

Eventually the two met face to face.

Tidd is now facing kidnapping, sex assault, and drug charges.

When we first told you about this case, parents’ ears perked up.

Many are wondering, “what can I do to make sure this doesn’t happen to my kid?”

The truth is, it’s really hard these days.

When you search the app store dozens of apps pop up, all aimed at kids and teenagers advertising ways to help them “meet new people” or “make new friends.”

If you’re finding it almost impossible to keep up, you’re not alone.

“Too many horror stories are out there,” said Sue Mackenzie of Cromwell.

The apps your kids may be using are getting more advanced.

“They make them enticing and easy to access,” said January Vasquez of Newington.

“In our time, when we used to play, my mom could see that I’m playing with kids my age. But the video games, you might be playing, you might be talking to somebody who’s 30 years old,” said John Lawrence of Rocky Hill.

It’s something internet safety expert Scott Driscoll has been tracking for a long time.

“These apps can draw us in, by the creativity, the artwork that’s there. There’s fun stuff to it. But there’s that underlying danger of who we’re talking to,” said Driscoll, founder of Internet Safety Concepts.

We looked through the app store, and he showed some of the signs to look out for.

“Once it says make new friends, I don’t think it’s a place for kids,” Driscoll said. “‘Meet new people’ or it’s a social app, that should be a warning flag.”

He said if you’re not sure about an app, research it.

“You can go to the Apple Store, the Google Store. There’s ratings on it. You can see what people are saying, but you can also do your own your own yahoo, google search about it,” said Driscoll.

He said the biggest step you can take is talking to your child.

“Sit down with your child and go through the device together. Show me the apps you’re on. And then also when you go into the apps, go to their friends and their followers list with some key questions. ‘Who are these people and where do you know them from?’” Driscoll said.

Driscoll has some tools to help parents start these conversations on his website https://internetsafetyconcepts.com/ . One of those is a “Family Technology Contract” you can download and come up with an online safety plan that works for you and your child.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.