Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Expert shares ways to keep your kids safe online

Phone generic graphic
Phone generic graphic(Pexels)
By Mike Cerullo
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A recent kidnapping case involving a Plainfield teenager has Connecticut parents searching for ways to keep their kids safe.

Police said 22-year-old Connor Tidd met a 13-year-old girl online using apps like Snapchat, Discord, and even a lesser known one called “Purp.”

Eventually the two met face to face.

Tidd is now facing kidnapping, sex assault, and drug charges.

When we first told you about this case, parents’ ears perked up.

Many are wondering, “what can I do to make sure this doesn’t happen to my kid?”

The truth is, it’s really hard these days.

When you search the app store dozens of apps pop up, all aimed at kids and teenagers advertising ways to help them “meet new people” or “make new friends.”

If you’re finding it almost impossible to keep up, you’re not alone.

“Too many horror stories are out there,” said Sue Mackenzie of Cromwell.

The apps your kids may be using are getting more advanced.

“They make them enticing and easy to access,” said January Vasquez of Newington.

“In our time, when we used to play, my mom could see that I’m playing with kids my age. But the video games, you might be playing, you might be talking to somebody who’s 30 years old,” said John Lawrence of Rocky Hill.

It’s something internet safety expert Scott Driscoll has been tracking for a long time.

“These apps can draw us in, by the creativity, the artwork that’s there. There’s fun stuff to it. But there’s that underlying danger of who we’re talking to,” said Driscoll, founder of Internet Safety Concepts.

We looked through the app store, and he showed some of the signs to look out for.

“Once it says make new friends, I don’t think it’s a place for kids,” Driscoll said. “‘Meet new people’ or it’s a social app, that should be a warning flag.”

He said if you’re not sure about an app, research it.

“You can go to the Apple Store, the Google Store. There’s ratings on it. You can see what people are saying, but you can also do your own your own yahoo, google search about it,” said Driscoll.

He said the biggest step you can take is talking to your child.

“Sit down with your child and go through the device together. Show me the apps you’re on. And then also when you go into the apps, go to their friends and their followers list with some key questions. ‘Who are these people and where do you know them from?’” Driscoll said.

Driscoll has some tools to help parents start these conversations on his website https://internetsafetyconcepts.com/ . One of those is a “Family Technology Contract” you can download and come up with an online safety plan that works for you and your child.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl met victim online
Bloomfield crash - WFSB
1 killed, 5 seriously hurt in Bloomfield two-car crash
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there will plenty of sun to start off the weekend.
Technical Discussion: A stellar, dry, milder weekend is on tap!
Roads remained closed in Terryville on May 5 the morning after a deadly gas station shooting.
Man dead in Terryville gas station shooting; suspect in custody
Police investigate the New Britain incident that occurred on Stanley Street.
Body found across the street from New Britain fire station

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there will plenty of sun to start off the weekend.
Technical Discussion: A stellar, dry, milder weekend is on tap!
Trumbull mom teaching others how to cook online
VIDEO: Trumbull mom teaching others how to cook online
Deadly shooting under investigation at a Terryville gas station
VIDEO: Deadly shooting under investigation at a Terryville gas station
Police investigation prompts school lockdown in Windham
VIDEO: Police investigation prompts school lockdown in Windham