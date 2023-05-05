Family Friday: Events for first weekend of May
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - What a weekend ahead of us in Connecticut: From Derby Day to Cinco de Mayo celebrations and food festivals, there’s so much to choose from.
- May 1 – May 31
- Main Street, Old Wethersfield
- Dozens of decorated bikes in front of museums, shops, restaurants and more,
- All walkable or bike-able
New Britain Food Truck Festival
- May 6 & 7
- New Britain Bees Stadium
- Saturday: 11:00am – 7:00pm
- Sunday: 11:00am – 6:00pm
- FREE admission
- Food, carnival, shopping & more
Turtle Derby: A Run for Strawberries
- Sunday, May 7
- Roaring Brook Nature Center, Canton
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm
- Free admission
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.