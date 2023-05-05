Contests
Family Friday: Events for first weekend of May

Events for the first weekend of May
By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - What a weekend ahead of us in Connecticut: From Derby Day to Cinco de Mayo celebrations and food festivals, there’s so much to choose from.

3rd Annual Bicycles on Main

  • May 1 – May 31
  • Main Street, Old Wethersfield
  • Dozens of decorated bikes in front of museums, shops, restaurants and more,
  • All walkable or bike-able

New Britain Food Truck Festival

  • May 6 & 7
  • New Britain Bees Stadium
  • Saturday: 11:00am – 7:00pm
  • Sunday: 11:00am – 6:00pm
  • FREE admission
  • Food, carnival, shopping & more

Turtle Derby: A Run for Strawberries

  • Sunday, May 7
  • Roaring Brook Nature Center, Canton
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm
  • Free admission

