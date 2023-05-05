Contests
Lawmaker to face judge following drunk driving crash

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A state lawmaker charged with drunk driving is on the docket to face a judge on Friday.

Rep. Robin Comey was involved in a crash on Capitol Avenue in Hartford back in March.

Rep. Robin Comey was arrested following a crash in Hartford on March 16.
Rep. Robin Comey was arrested following a crash in Hartford on March 16.(WFSB)

Police said at the time, her blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit of .08.

Body cam footage from officers showed her failing a field sobriety test.

Comey was charged with driving under the influence.

Following her arrest, the Democrat was removed from committee and leadership assignments.

She has since apologized for her actions and said she’s getting treatment for addiction.

