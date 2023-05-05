Contests
Lizzo’s Montreal cancelation puts question mark on Hartford show

Check out what's happening in the music world!
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There are worries that Lizzo may not feel well enough to perform in Hartford on Saturday.

The Grammy-award-winning performer posted to Instagram that she was forced to cancel her Thursday show in Montreal because she experienced flu-like symptoms.

In her post, she wore a face mask and was buried in a blanket. She explained how her body was weak and she had chills.

“Normally if it was just a cold, I would shower, I would eat and take some medicine so it gets better,” she said. “But this is getting worse. I think it’s the flu.”

She promised she would make it up to fans and find a later date.

“I just can’t perform [Thursday night],” she said. “This is the second time I’ve ever had to cancel due to health in my entire career.”

Her next performance was set for Saturday at the XL Center in Hartford.

There’s no word yet on the status of that show.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

