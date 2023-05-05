Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Loved ones gather for funeral of Hartford 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Se'Cret Pierce, 12 died in a drive-by shooting in Hartford in April.
Se'Cret Pierce, 12 died in a drive-by shooting in Hartford in April.
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Funeral arrangements for a girl killed in a drive-by shooting were scheduled for Friday.

Se’Cret Pierce, 12, died last month in Hartford.

Visitation services were set to happen at the First Cathedral in Bloomfield at 11 a.m.

The cathedral said it is accepting flowers.

Se’Cret was sitting in a parked car on Huntington Street when she was hit by gunfire on April 20.

A shooter in another vehicle sped by and opened fire, police said.

A suspect has yet to be found.

Two other teens were arrested in connection with the incident, but were not charged with Se’Cret’s death.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Four people shot in Hartford, 12-year-old shot in head
2 teens arrested in connection with shooting that killed 12-year-old girl in Hartford

Most Read

Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl met victim online
Police investigate the New Britain incident that occurred on Stanley Street.
Body found across the street from New Britain fire station
friday showers? WFSB
Technical Discussion: Soon we trend drier, brighter & milder !
Omar Nelson was arrested on May 4 by U.S. Marshals for a number of crimes, including a murder...
U.S. marshals find CT fugitive under insulation in attic
The wheels on the bus... fall off! Ring video captures moment tire falls off school bus...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tire falls off bus carrying children in Rocky Hill

Latest News

Check out what's happening in the music world!
Lizzo’s Montreal cancelation puts question mark on Hartford show
State Rep. Robin Comey was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after crash...
Lawmaker to face judge following drunk driving crash
Crash at Bloomfield Intersection
1 killed, others seriously hurt in Bloomfield crash
Your Friday morning update