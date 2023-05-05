Loved ones gather for funeral of Hartford 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Funeral arrangements for a girl killed in a drive-by shooting were scheduled for Friday.

Se’Cret Pierce, 12, died last month in Hartford.

Visitation services were set to happen at the First Cathedral in Bloomfield at 11 a.m.

The cathedral said it is accepting flowers.

Se’Cret was sitting in a parked car on Huntington Street when she was hit by gunfire on April 20.

A shooter in another vehicle sped by and opened fire, police said.

A suspect has yet to be found.

Two other teens were arrested in connection with the incident, but were not charged with Se’Cret’s death.

