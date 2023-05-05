Man killed in morning shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in an early morning homicide in New Haven.

The victim was not identified.

However, Channel 3 was told that he was a 45-year-old man with family ties to Meriden.

Police said it happened on Congress Avenue near Vernon Street.

They responded to the scene around 6:35 a.m. on Friday.

“Patrol officers responded to the scene and found a male who had been shot,” police said.

They said that thanks to cameras in the area, they were able to determine that the incident appeared to have stemmed from a dispute. They said it could have been a potential robbery that went wrong and turned deadly.

However, they did say that the victim was targeted.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there.

Witnesses were interviewed and evidence was collected at the scene.

No other details were released.

The homicide marked the Elm City’s 11th of 2023.

