Middle school boys baseball team being investigated for racist, anti-Sematic incident

The Middletown school district is investigating an alleged racist incident on a middle school baseball team.
By Hector Molina and Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Middletown school district is investigating an alleged racist incident on a middle school baseball team.

The superintendent sent parents a letter stating that members of the Beman Middle School baseball team were the ones who engaged in hateful acts.

“We as parents need to take responsibility for our kids, what they’re learning, and unfortunately, what they’re not learning,” said Brian Donahue.

Brian Donahue is a founding member of a state activist group, “Not Just Us.”

Brian is one of many who are disappointed in hearing of another anti-Semitic act in Connecticut.

On Wednesday, the Middletown school district sent parents a letter stating that members of the Beman Middle School baseball team were involved in an incident that included racist, anti-Semitic, and offensive language, vulgarity, and the sharing of offensive and insensitive images.

The letter goes on to say that in the coming days, there will be a “restorative circle” with the team to address the incident.

All Beman students will also be provided education and support related to diversity and inclusion.

Brian hopes this will be a significant teaching moment for the baseball team and a message to other students as well.

“I have compassion for them, however, the major thing to learn is that it is not right. You have to teach the children respect for each other, boundaries for each other, guidance,” said Brian.

He says that that lesson starts at home.

“Have themselves, as parents, be a shining example to their children about the diversities and how great it is that not everyone is the same.”

The school district says once the investigation is completed, a recommendation will be made.

