Overturned dump truck causes delays on I-95 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An overturned dump truck is causing delays on I-95 in New Haven Friday afternoon.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said the I-95 south Exit 48 to I-91 north ramp is closed because of the crash.

The right lane is closed on the I-95 north Exit 48 to I-91 north ramp, DOT said.

Traffic delays are seen in the area.

You can follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.