Overturned dump truck causes delays on I-95 in New Haven
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An overturned dump truck is causing delays on I-95 in New Haven Friday afternoon.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said the I-95 south Exit 48 to I-91 north ramp is closed because of the crash.
The right lane is closed on the I-95 north Exit 48 to I-91 north ramp, DOT said.
Traffic delays are seen in the area.
