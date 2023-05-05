Police activity in Windham places schools in ‘shelter in place’ mode

WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – All public schools in Windham are in a “shelter in place” Friday because of police activity in town, according to officials.

Willimantic police, state police, and the FBI are investigating a potential threat in the community, according to Windham Superintendent Tracy Youngberg.

The shelter in place will remain in effect for the rest of the school day, Youngberg said.

“This means that school will run as usual, but no one will be allowed in or out of the schools at this time,” said Youngberg.

Youngberg said she has requested a police presence at each school for safety.

All after school activities in the district are canceled.

“Thank you for your continued patience as we work through a very stressful situation,” Youngberg said.

No further information was available.

