Something’s Cooking: Sandra’s Next Generation

By Roger Susanin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The Something’s Cooking crew went to New Haven for some of the best soul food in the country.

Eyewitness News looked into the present and future at Sandra’s Next Generation!

Sandra’s Next Generation is truly a feast for all five senses.

Sandra Pittman came up with the idea for her New Haven restaurant with her husband Miguel in 1989.

It has grown into a New Haven institution, recently named one of the top 100 restaurants to visit in the entire country!

“I knew it was gonna happen because I believed it was gonna happen,” Sandra said. “I saw the vision.”

That vision is built in part on classic soul food dishes.

Sandra doesn’t mess with her mama’s perfect recipe.

“My mom Mary Harris,” said Sandra. “Still smiling, still shining, still preparing, still here supporting 100 percent.”

But the icing on the cake is that Sandra also goes outside the box with many menu items.

“This dish right here is our jerk chicken rasta pasta,” Sandra said.

The Caribbean inspired rasta pastas, topped with a creamy yet spicy secret sauce, sell out most days. The oxtail empanadas are also great and Sandra calls her “soul rolls” bite sized church picnics!

But the food isn’t the only inspiration here. Sandra wants people to realize “she believed she could so she did” and your dreams are attainable too.

“Just wake up whether you’ve gotta wipe those tears or pray whatever it is and just never quit,” Sandra said. “Just keep going.”

For more information on Sandra’s Next Generation, click HERE.

