Trumbull mom’s recipe Instagram page boasts 1 million followers

TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Our series on mom influencers in Connecticut continues.

Eyewitness News sat down with Diane Morrisey, who said she taught herself how to cook by watching cooking shows right after she got married and had her first baby.

Now she’s teaching others on social media.

Morrisey grew up in Monroe as part of a big family.

“Yeah, I grew up in a town right down the road, a town over, I’m one of six and my brothers and sisters are my best friends still to this day. My dad was a high school, catholic high school coach, so we didn’t have a whole lot but we had each other and I sort of wanted to replicate that,” said Morrisey.

“By our 9th anniversary we had 6 children. So we had 6 in nine years,” Morrisey said.

Three boys and three girls between the ages of 19 and 28.

“So that’s Luke, Marcel, Frances, Mary, John, Paul, my husband, Patrick. These are my sweethearts and the reason I do what I do,” said Morrisey.

Half of them are still at home in Trumbull.

“Four. Yeah, I don’t know when the empty nest syndrome happens, they just don’t go,” Morrisey said.

That’s a lot of people to feed!

“I’ve always cooked for a large family on a budget and many of the years I’ve been married, it’ll be 30 years in July, I was working outside of the house, so I was making real food for real people,” said Morrisey.

About five years ago she took to Instagram and posted a simple birthday cake she had made for one of the kids. It got a lot of attention.

Her feed quickly became all food, all the time.

“It’s a business so I follow a lot of metrics and analytics and numbers and I know who exactly who my audience is, and I know the busiest times of day to post and I know what they like and what they don’t like, what does well, and I pay attention to that, and it’s grown organically,” Morrisey said.

Things really took off for Morrisey. She said she gained 600,000 followers on Instagram in 2022 and just this week she hit 1 million.

She was able to leave her job in New York City working for whole foods and has turned food posts into a full-time job, monetizing off content and recipes people find relatable.

She cooks in her kitchen, using her iPhone, usually with some of her kids waiting for her to finish so they can grab a fork and dig in.

But it hasn’t always been easy as pie.

Four years ago, her account was hacked, and she was ready to throw in the towel.

Her kids helped change her mind.

“They’re the ones that said, ‘no mom you can’t stop you have to do this, you love doing this,’ and they were right, I did. And ultimately it was, what lesson am I going to teach them that is going to resonate, so to show them that I wasn’t going to quit and I wasn’t going to give up in adversity. I continued 2.0 Diane Morrisey to show them and then it just ballooned into this really great account,” said Morrisey.

There was a learning curve, but she said it’s similar to how she learned to cook.

“Cooking is 95% confidence and 5% reading a recipe. People think you have to be a trained chef, I am not a trained chef I taught myself how to cook and if I can do it anyone can do it. It’s just getting in the kitchen and trying. And you’re going to have mess ups and you’re going to make mistakes and that’s ok but through that trial and error you’re going to get experience and when you’re feeling experienced you’re going to get confidence and the minute you start to feel confident in the kitchen you’re not going to be afraid of going in there and then it’s going to be fun. And when food is fun, that’s when the payoff really happens,” Morrisey said.

For Morrisey food is more than fun; it’s love. She’s sharing that with a huge following and her big family.

“So I feed a lot of people, but I love it, food is love to me that’s how I grew up you show your love through food, through feeding people,” said Morrisey.

Morrisey recently signed a book deal. She said we can expect to see it on shelves in 2024.

