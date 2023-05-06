1 dead, Mother and 5-year-old injured in Groton crash

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Groton.

Police responded to a two-car accident on Burlington Road between Poquonnock Road and Drozdyk Drive around 10:18 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police reports, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was driving northbound on Buddington Road when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Jeep tried to swerve to avoid the crash but was unable to do so.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not conscious or alert when police arrived. First responders attempted to save his life on scene, but he was later pronounced dead at L&M Hospital due to his injuries.

Police have not identified the driver, pending notifying next-of-kin.

The driver of the Jeep and her 5-year-old daughter suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to L&M Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

“If anyone witnessed this or has other information which would assist officers with this case, please call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712,” police said.

