Crews battle structure fire in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Crews are battling 5-alarm structure fire in Meriden Friday night.

Crews responded at 7:15 p.m.

The fire is at a vacant building on Pratt Street.

Crews are trying to put out this fire at a business in Meriden… you can see a faint orange showing there’s still work to be done before it’s out @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/Clu98dEhOV — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) May 6, 2023

Upon arrival, the Meriden Fire Department encountered heavy smoke.

Firefighters rescued one individual from the building.

“It’s unclear why the person was in the building or what their condition was upon being pulled from the building,” said Tony Terzi, Strategic Communications Specialist, Meriden.

Mutual aid from several towns are responding.

“The Meriden Fire Department has received mutual aid from multiple other communities from as far away as the Hartford area,” Said Terzi.

There is no word on a cause or if there were any injuries.

Hartford, Berlin, New Haven, Southington, Wallingford,

