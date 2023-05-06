Contests
Hartford Public Schools sued over alleged inaction to bullying of third grader

A lawsuit against the city and Hartford Public Schools claims months of bullying caused a third grader long-term emotional and physical damage.
By Eliza Kruczynski and Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A lawsuit against the city and Hartford Public Schools claims months of bullying caused a third grader long-term emotional and physical damage.

“It’s a national problem that’s affecting kids everywhere,” said William Carbone, Criminal Justice, University of New Haven.

According to the lawsuit, the bullying back in 2021 consisted of hitting, punching, name-calling, and psychological abuse.

The student was allegedly cornered in the bathroom and hit.

The bully yelled at him in the halls, and he was pushed and fell onto rocks.

The lawsuit says it was reported to teachers and the principal.

Despite a Connecticut statute that requires action be taken, no action was taken and parents were allegedly not notified.

“The law itself is pretty clear. As soon as this comes to the attention of any employee of the school system, they really need to report it. There needs to be a person in the school system that investigates it,” said Carbone.

The lawsuit states the child has since suffered from suicidal ideation, anxiety, and permanent injuries.

“We can’t comment on pending litigation and ongoing investigations. The district takes matters related to bullying and student safety very seriously and always adheres to appropriate policies and procedures.”

Jesse Sugarman, Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

