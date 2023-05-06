Hundreds enjoy the good weather at New Britain’s Food Truck Festival

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Hundreds of people are enjoying the beautiful weather at this year’s New Britain Food Truck Festival.

The event features more than 20 of the area’s top food trucks.

“It’s nice, the food’s pretty good. Waiting for a lemonade. Good vibes. Good weather,” said Linwood Hazelwood, Southington.

After you finish eating, you can check out dozens of local vendors, and try out some of the carnival rides.

“It’s great. Beautiful weather. Finally, we have no more rain, so it’s like one of the first activities in Connecticut that we’ve had great weather. You can see the crowd here, they’re all enjoying the food. All the food here is great,” said Henry Mitchell, Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza.

The festival will be up and running again tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. outside the New Britain Bees stadium.

“Tons of people have come out today and we expect the same tomorrow. So anybody looking to enjoy the nice weather this weekend, come on down,” said Matthew Soulier, Owner of Connecticut Food Truck Festivals.

