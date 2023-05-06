Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘Incredible honor’: Police chief receives ceremonial last call from daughter, son

A retiring police chief shared his ceremonial last call with his children who honored him for his years of service. (Source: Deer Park police via WXIX)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - It was a special and emotional moment for Deer Park Police Chief Michael Schlie.

WXIX reports that Schlie’s daughter and son got the honor of making his last call.

For 16 of his 32 years in law enforcement, Schlie served as chief of Deer Park police.

“Serving as your police chief for the past 16 years has been an incredible honor and privilege,” Schlie shared.

His last day was May 1 with his children joining in on their father’s ceremonial last call.

The department shared a video of the special moment, showing an emotional Schlie at his desk hearing his children’s voices come over police dispatch, reading off his accomplishments and impact on the community.

Schlie added, “I am extremely proud of our department and look forward to seeing it continue to grow and rise to the next level.”

Deer Park Mayor John Donnellon announced that May 1 will be known as Michael Schlie Day.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bloomfield crash - WFSB
1 killed, 5 seriously hurt in Bloomfield two-car crash
Connor Tidd.
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old Plainfield girl met victim online
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said there will plenty of sun to start off the weekend.
Technical Discussion: A stellar, dry, milder weekend is on tap!
Roads remained closed in Terryville on May 5 the morning after a deadly gas station shooting.
Man dead in Terryville gas station shooting; suspect in custody
Police investigate the New Britain incident that occurred on Stanley Street.
Body found across the street from New Britain fire station

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump appears in newly released deposition tapes.
Trump denies rape claim, video released
generic fire truck
Crews battle 5-alarm structure fire in Meriden, one person rescued
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
King Charles III
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation