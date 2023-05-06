Massive car fire shuts down two lanes of I-84 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive car fire shut down two lanes of I-84 in Manchester on Saturday.

According to the DOT, the incident happened on I-84 west between Exits 63 and 60.

The two right lanes are currently closed.

State police say no injuries have been reported.

The incident was reported around 11:15 in the afternoon.

This is a breaking story. Refresh the page for the latest details.

