Massive car fire shuts down two lanes of I-84 in Manchester
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A massive car fire shut down two lanes of I-84 in Manchester on Saturday.
According to the DOT, the incident happened on I-84 west between Exits 63 and 60.
The two right lanes are currently closed.
State police say no injuries have been reported.
The incident was reported around 11:15 in the afternoon.
This is a breaking story. Refresh the page for the latest details.
