NY man strikes officer, occupied vehicle, fence, after fleeing fight at McDonalds in Stamford

One Stamford Police Officer was injured in the incident and was treated and released.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Stamford police took a man into custody Saturday afternoon after a fight at a McDonald’s led to a dangerous chase.

The incident occurred at 2:40 p.m. when two officers, who were directing traffic on an extra-duty job, were alerted by a McDonald’s employee to a fight in the restaurant.

When the officers entered the restaurant, they found several people arguing and fighting and called for additional officers.

While police investigated, several men began to flee.

Officers chased after the men on foot into the parking lot located near the Broad Street Garage.

As officers chased the men, they learned one male, later identified as 19-year-old Clarence Wiley of Boomingburg, NY, was armed.

Wiley entered his parked car and attempted to escape onto Broad Street at a high rate of speed.

Officers chased the vehicle on foot.

“While Wiley maneuvered his vehicle, he struck an officer who was on foot and then struck another occupied vehicle that was in the lot,” Police said.

Wiley continued through the parking lot, nearly striking a police cruiser.

He then crashed into a fence, where the vehicle came to a stop.

Officers took Wiley into custody and located a .40 cal. handgun in his waistband.

Wiley was charged with illegal possession of a firearm without a permit, criminal attempt at assault 1st, assault on a police officer, and interfering with police, among other charges.

He was held on a $150,000 bond.

One Stamford officer was injured but was treated and released.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the car that Wiley struck.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

