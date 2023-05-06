Contests
POLICE: Be on the lookout for Bridgeport murder suspect

Andre Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for CT residents to be on the lookout for the man wanted in the April 2023 murder of Aaron Hunt.

On April 26, 2023, at around 8:15 p.m., Bridgeport Police responded to the 100 block of Denver Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation.

ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system that alerts police when and where shots have been fired in the area.

Police collected evidence, conducted interviews, and canvassed the area for their investigation.

The next morning, at around 8:30 a.m., a citizen called the police to report they had found a dead body on the side of a house located in the Denver Ave. area.

“Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive 25-year-old Bridgeport man positioned on the ground between a car and house,” police said.

The man, later identified as Aaron Hunt of Bridgeport, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family and friends of Aaron Hunt,” said police.

27-year-old Andre Johnson is wanted for the murder of Aaron Hunt.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Andre is a black male with black hair and brown eyes.

He is 5′9″, 150 pounds, and is known to frequent the west side of Bridgeport.

