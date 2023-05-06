21 units displaced following fire at Hamden apartment complex

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) – Residents and Hamden got a scary start Saturday morning when a massive fire ripped through their apartment complex.

Fire officials say the fire broke out shortly before 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Town Walk Drive.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

The roof of the complex collapsed, making 21 units uninhabitable.

Fire officials are still counting how many people are displaced.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. We’ll have a live update at 9:00 a.m. on Ch. 3.

