Route 81 closed in Haddam due to serious motorcycle crash

HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed both sides of Route 81 for an investigation.

State Police say they responded at around 5:50 p.m. to 968 Route 81 (Killingworth Road) in Haddam for reports of a motorcycle collision.

EMS and the local fire department also responded.

“Serious injuries were reported and LifeStar has been requested,” State Police said.

Route 81 is closed between Burr Road and Beaver Meadow Road.

This is the second serious motorcycle crash State Police have responded to this evening.

Earlier tonight, at around 3:12 p.m., State Police responded to West Street in Stafford for a report of a motorcycle crash.

EMS responded and possible serious injuries were reported.

Lifestar was also requested.

There is no other information available at this time.

