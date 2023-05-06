Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Route 81 closed in Haddam due to serious motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Accident (gfx)
Motorcycle Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HADDAM, Conn. (WFSB) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed both sides of Route 81 for an investigation.

State Police say they responded at around 5:50 p.m. to 968 Route 81 (Killingworth Road) in Haddam for reports of a motorcycle collision.

EMS and the local fire department also responded.

“Serious injuries were reported and LifeStar has been requested,” State Police said.

Route 81 is closed between Burr Road and Beaver Meadow Road.

This is the second serious motorcycle crash State Police have responded to this evening.

Earlier tonight, at around 3:12 p.m., State Police responded to West Street in Stafford for a report of a motorcycle crash.

EMS responded and possible serious injuries were reported.

Lifestar was also requested.

There is no other information available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bloomfield crash - WFSB
1 killed, 5 seriously hurt in Bloomfield two-car crash
Roads remained closed in Terryville on May 5 the morning after a deadly gas station shooting.
Man dead in Terryville gas station shooting; suspect in custody
FORECAST: A Brighter & Milder Weekend On Tap!
Technical Discussion: A Brighter & Milder Weekend On Tap!
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Marta Renee Bowen
Woman who went missing on Appalachian Trail in Kent has been found

Latest News

Hundreds enjoy the good weather at New Britain’s Food Truck Festival
Hundreds enjoy the good weather at New Britain’s Food Truck Festival
FORECAST: A Brighter & Milder Weekend On Tap!
Technical Discussion: A Brighter & Milder Weekend On Tap!
Hundreds enjoy the good weather at New Britain’s Food Truck Festival
Hundreds enjoy the good weather at New Britain’s Food Truck Festival
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Two arrested for impersonating police, false reporting, in attempt to lure police to location